Premier condemns bombers in southern border region

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has condemned those who perpetrated Monday’s bombing at a market in the southern border region and has instructed authorities to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible.

Fourteen-year-old Aidilfitli Yako and Saripah Yosae, 35, were both killed when a bomb went off at Bor Thong market in Nong Chik district of Pattani province. Twenty-two other people were injured in the blast, including 4 military rangers.

The bombing is believed to have been perpetrated by members of a group who were involved in a gunfight with security forces in Yala earlier on Monday morning.

The premier expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered security units to speed up the probe into the incident, and collect enough evidence to apprehend the insurgents and bring them to justice.