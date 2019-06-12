Prayuth proclaimed second-time prime minister

Bangkok (AP) — Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha was officially proclaimed prime minister on Tuesday after His Majesty the King endorsed Parliament’s vote for him to serve another term.

Gen. Prayuth knelt before a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and performed three elaborate bows during a ceremony at his government office to confirm his appointment.

In a brief live televised speech after the ceremony, he pledged to “dedicate myself to public service with honesty and integrity in pursuit of the greater good of the country and the people of Thailand.”

Critics have expressed doubt whether a government led by Prayuth can fare well in a parliamentary framework, with the parliamentary vote indicating that his coalition has only marginal control over the House, which passes laws and approves budgets.

Prayuth’s coalition government includes 18 political parties whose leaders were also present for Tuesday’s ceremony.

His appointment was made official after a royal order to announce it was published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday.