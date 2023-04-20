Power tariff cut from May-Aug

The Energy Regulatory Commission agreed to cut the fuel tariff (FT) rate in power bills from May to August 2023, said Permanent Secretary for Energy Kulit Sombatsiri.

The power tariff during the period will drop from 4.77 to 4.70 baht per unit.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) will bear the fuel adjustment charge (FT) to lessen the burden on electricity bills for the public for another four months, so the power tariff can be reduced.







Due to unbearable hot weather, the houshold use of air conditioners has increased. The peak power demand reached 32,212.5 MW at 8.44 pm on Wednesday.

In April, the power tariff rate is 4.72 baht per unit. The government provides discount on electricity bills for households that use up 300 units of electricity per month. (TNA)















