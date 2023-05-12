Political parties hold final campaign rallies in Bangkok and Nonthaburi before Sunday poll

Eight political parties hold major campaign rallies in Bangkok and Nonthaburi on Friday (May12) to woo voters in the last leg of the election campaigns before Thai people go to polls on Sunday.

Police were deployed to facilitate traffic at venues and advised people to plan for their trip to join the campaign rallies of their favourite parties. The events were scheduled to be held as follows:

Palang Pracharat Party at Keelaves 2 gymnasium, Thai-Japanese Stadium in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district from 2 pm







Bhumjaithai Party at Show DC Mall in Bangkok’s Huay Kwang distirct from 3.30 pm

United Thai Nation Party at the Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district from 4 pm

Democrat Party at Lan Khon Muang in front the Bangkok City Hall in Phra Nakhon district from 5 pm

Pheu Thai Party at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi from 5.30 pm

Move Forward Party at Keelaves 1 Building, Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng district from 6 pm







Chart Pattana Kla Party at Rama Garden in Laksi district from 6 pm

Thai Sang Thai Party at Parc Paragon in Pathumwan district from 6 pm

Motorists can call hotline 1197 of traffic police or check “1197 Traffic Hotline” Facebook and Twitter accounts to ask for routes and traffic conditions. (TNA)















