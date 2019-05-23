Police summon activists to hear sedition charges

Bangkok (AP) — Thirteen Thai political activists have appeared at a Bangkok police station to answer a summons on sedition charges that critics say are part of a plan to remove a rising progressive politician from the political scene.

Wednesday’s move came two months after the general election that was touted as the next step toward restoring civilian rule in the country.

The charges stem from a peaceful protest four years ago against the military government.

Last month, politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was charged with sedition for the same incident. Thanathorn’s Future Forward Party finished third in the March 24 poll and his supporters claim the move is aimed at reducing his party’s presence in the next parliament.