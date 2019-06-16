Police seize illegal mosquito repellent and nutritional supplements

Bangkok – The Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drugs Administration led search operations this week at an illegal Kwang Thong or golden dear brand mosquito repellent coils factory in Nakhon Ratchasima, where 1,300 boxes of coils were confiscated.

The coils manufactured at this factory had not been registered with the FDA, nor were they legally permitted to be manufactured. Inspection by the FDA shows the products are covered with meperfluthrin, a dangerous chemical that can cause confusion, headaches, nausea, vomiting, seizures, and loss of consciousness; its use is a violation of the Hazardous Substance Act.

Officials also conducted an operation at a factory producing nutritional supplement products containing appetite suppressant Sibutramine, a dangerous chemical which has been declared a prohibited substance in the region. The factory, located in Samut Sakhon, belongs to Nine Cos Company Limited, the manufacturer of nutritional supplement brands Be Coli, Novy, and Kiwida, all of which display inaccurate information on their packages. These offences are violations of the Food Act. The officials have collected products from the factory to identify any other chemicals in laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, officials have also searched another factory in Pathum Thani, believed to be producing supplements containing Sibutramine in unpackaged pills. The factory was found to be without a factory permit. The CPPD and FDA will conduct more searches and investigations to find all persons involved. Members of the public are advised to check for the FDA number on product packaging before a purchase.