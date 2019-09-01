Police seize 9,900 kilograms of ivory in past 6 years

Bangkok – The National Ivory Action Plan has announced the outcome of its operations over the past six years, during which 9,900 kilograms of ivory worth 990 million baht were seized, leading to the removal of Thailand from CITES’ list of countries of key concern in ivory trade.

The report reveals that those involved with the trade have had their assets seized in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act, resulting in the lifting of the ’concern’ status against Thailand by CITES.

The National Ivory Action Plan unit will stop all operations from 30th September 2019, after realizing its objective to suppress the illegal ivory trade. The Police Commissioner General however has the power to order the continuation of the center. Police will continue to suppress human trafficking and the illicit ivory trade after the closure of the center.