Police search for wanted man murdering Thai couple in Taiwan

Police were speeding up evidence collection to seek a warrant for the arrest of Santi Supa-apiradeepailin for allegedly murdering a Thai man and his Thai wife who was pregnant with twins as authorities believed the 35-year-old suspect was hiding in Thailand.

The Crime Suppression Division planned to seek the arrest warrant from the Criminal Court after it had received information including forensic evidence related to the cruel murder from Taiwan.







Police already questioned the fathers of the dead and intended to present evidence to apply for the arrest warrant today.

Detectives found that Mr Santi had left for Taiwan on April 6 and returned to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport on June 9. Then he boarded another plane to Chiang Mai province and travelled on a taxi to his home in Chai Prakan district of Chiang Mai.





A relative on a vehicle picked him up at home and the vehicle went to Uttaradit and Phitsanulok provinces. Police believed that Mr Santi remained in Thailand.

On Sunday (June 12), Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Office, said the murder might result from a lending conflict and the suspect and the victims had worked in Taiwan and been acquaintances.



The suspect was an interpreter. He borrowed from the couple to lend to others for profit. On June 8, they reportedly met to settle their financial issue. (TNA)

































