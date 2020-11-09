Police say warnings issued before using water cannon against protesters in Bangkok

The use of water cannon against anti-government protesters on Sunday after several warnings is in accordance with law as the police tried to forbid them from entering within a 150-metre radius of the royal premises, said a senior police officer.







Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said officials issued warnings to protesters before the water cannon was fired to prevent demonstrators from approaching restricted areas. He insisted that water without chemicals had been used in the operation

Sunday marked the second time water cannons were used against the protesters during several months of demonstrations.









He said legal action would follow against all those involved in unlawful activities, including failing to notify police of a public gathering, considered a violation of the Public Assembly Act.

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, a deputy spokesman for the police said officers had only fired the cannon at the sky and did not intend to harm anyone.

They later apologized to protesters in order to avoid any action that could escalate tension.

Demonstrators were confronted by riot police and sprayed by water cannons as they tried to approach the Grand Palace to deliver letters addressed to the king.

Police later allowed protesters to place four replica red mailboxes near the City Pillar Shrine to drop off their letters before they ended their protest at around 9 pm. (TNA)











