Police look for foreigner slapped and handcuffed by nightclub guard on Khao San Road, Bangkok

The police are looking for a foreigner, who was slapped and handcuffed by a bouncer at a nightclub on Khaosan Road to give information and file a complaint against his attacker.

The guard, identified as Mr. Thongchai was sacked and charged with assault.

He admitted to slapping the foreigner’s face as seen in a video clip that went viral online. Thongchai claimed that there was misunderstanding when it happened on Feb 25. He was told that the foreign man stole a bottle of water but the foreigner thought it was free. He got angry after an argument and slapped the foreigner two times.







Another club guard, identified as Mr. Kritsada intervened to stop his colleague.

The management of the nightclub issued a statement to apologize for the incident. It said it was trying to contact the foreigner to give him compensation. The company sacked the guard and filed a complaint against the guard with the police.

The police of Chana Songkhram station convened a meeting with operators and guards of entertainment venues on Khao San Road to prevent recurrence of such an incident and ensure safety for both Thais and foreign tourists as Khao San, a backpacker haven in Bangkok’s historic area is expected to welcome more tourists during the Songkran Festival in April. (TNA)



























