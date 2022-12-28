Police instructed to quickly locate fugitive Red Bull heir and bring him back to Thailand

The Royal Thai Police have been ordered to find fugitive Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya as soon as possible and bring him to justice for his reckless driving that resulted in the death of a police officer a decade ago.







According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the order during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, calling on law enforcement to track down Vorayuth Yoovidhya and bring him back to Thailand. In addition, police have been ordered to accelerate its investigation of state officials and other individuals connected with the case.







Vorayuth has been on the run since September 3, 2012, when he fatally hit a Thong Lor police officer with his Ferrari. The only remaining charge against him is reckless driving causing death, which carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a 15-year statute of limitations that will expire in 2027. (NNT)























