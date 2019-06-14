Police hunt for war weapon dealers

Bangkok – Police suspect that caches of over 3,000 individual war weapons found in border areas of Sisaket province earlier this month were correlated. The arms were found at three spots in Khukhan and Phusing districts, about 20 kilometers from the border with Cambodia.

So far, 10 suspects have been questioned by the police including one who used to be a police officer himself and was previously arrested on illegal arms and rosewood dealing charges in 2009 and 2011. The police found nothing illegal in a search of his house.

Forensic police are yet to fully examine the weapons for DNA and other evidence that may help trace their origin. Deputy Patrol and Special Operations Police Commander Pol. Col. Kamthorn Uicharoen said the seized weapons are similar to those used in street protests in Bangkok between 2010 and 2014 and confirmed they had not been used by the military or police.

The Metropolitan Police in the meantime have set up 98 road checkpoints and are screening areas of Bangkok around the clock in the hope of finding any more hidden weapons.