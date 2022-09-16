Police find gun connected to death of Thai student at classroom

Police found a homemade .38 caliber pistol which was accidentally discharged at a Grade 9 student in a computer room of a school in Bang Bua Thong district.

At 8pm police brought a 20-year-old man identified only as Saint to show the location where he dropped the gun in the Bang Phai canal in Bang Bua Thong after the death in the afternoon. It took about 30 minutes to find the weapon.







Saint said a student close to him, identified only as A, handed him a jacket at the school. When he reached home, he spread the jacket and the gun fell. He then dropped the gun in the canal.

A monk who was the guardian of the boy who brought the gun to school told police at the Bang Bua Thong station that he did not know where the teenager got the gun and the young did not have any conflict with the late student.







The chief of the Bang Bua Thong station said a student showed the gun to friends and accidentally discharged it at the late student in a computer classroom. Police already questioned 11 people involved in the case. (TNA)































