Police explain why Thai Prime Minister pay 6,000 baht for facemask fine

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined 6,000 baht yesterday for violating City Hall regulations by failing to wear a face mask yesterday during a meeting at Government House.







But, many people are wondering why 6,000 baht? Where did that amount come from?



According to Royal Thai Police Spokesman Maj. Gen. Yingyos Thepchamnong, first time offenders will be fined at 6,000 baht. Second time offenders will be fined 12,000 baht, while people repeatedly violating this rule will be fined 20,000 baht for each additional offense. The investigator may choose to file the case with the court, should the accused refuse to pay the fine.

PM Prayut falls under the first time offender and was therefore fined 6,000 baht.

Police Maj. Gen. Yingyos further explained that disease control officials can press charges against people violating the mask mandate. The police will then send the accused to meet with a local investigator as part of the process.







He added that all police officers are working out of care towards all people, urging the general public to comply with the mask requirement as they do not wish to prosecute anyone for this reason. (NNT)





















