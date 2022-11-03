Police, Bangkok reveal security measures for APEC Leaders’ Week

It is now less than two weeks before the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week begins. The national police and Bangkok city hall have revealed a set of measures they will be implementing during the event.







The Royal Thai Police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have prepared a set of security and traffic control measures for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (ALEW), which will be starting on 14 November. Leaders from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are expected to convene in Bangkok for the most important APEC meetings of the year, making the ALEW one of the most important international meetings hosted by Thailand in years.







Royal Thai Police Commissioner General Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas and the Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt chaired a meeting with related agencies for the leaders’ week preparation, at which key security measures were discussed.

Around 100 security cameras will be installed in addition to the existing ones along the leaders’ and participants’ travel routes, meeting venues, and accommodations. Related agencies have been rehearsing emergency response plans, as well as the transportation of economic leaders.







Security agencies have been closely monitoring for any concerning movements that could take place during the ALEW, and have encouraged the BMA’s city law enforcement officials, vendors, and public transport drivers to report any suspicious activities to security officials.







Transportation in Bangkok could be affected by the event, as trains on the MRT Blue Line will not stop at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on 16-19 November, while parts of Ratchadaphisek road will be closed off. Alternative transportation options will be provided. (NNT)

































