PM Srettha takes train trip from Hua Lamphong Station to Laem Chabang

In a move to bolster Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been actively laying the groundwork to attract foreign investment into the region. Srettha recently took a train trip from Hua Lamphong Station to Laem Chabang, utilizing the journey to strategize with relevant agencies.







Under Srettha’s leadership, the government is prioritizing the improvement of essential infrastructure and public utilities, ensuring that services like water supply meet international standards. Moreover, the government is reviewing tax measures to provide attractive incentives for potential investors.

Officials said the proactive approach in preparing the EEC for significant economic activities is expected to stimulate growth, create jobs, and position Thailand as a key player in the global market. (NNT)







































