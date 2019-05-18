PM raises concerns over youth addiction to mobile phones

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his concerns over the nation’s children becoming addicted to mobile phones and the games they contain.

The Thai premier said this week he is particularly concerned about children still in elementary education after a recent survey showed that over 50% of targeted youth groups said they picked up their cellphone first thing in the morning and used it to play games during much of the day.

Parents are advised to control the period of time they allow their children use cellphones, with a maximum of no more than one or two hours a day. The PM wants to see children undertaking outdoor activities or spending more time involved with family. If their behavior starts to become abnormal following prolonged mobile phone use or gaming, they should be taken to see a doctor or psychiatrist.