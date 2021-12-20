PM Prayut is Thai public’s favorite politician in 2021 – Super Poll

Super Poll research center has revealed that Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is the Thai public’s favorite politician, while the Co-pay subsidized purchases scheme is cited as the government’s most popular achievement.







According to a result of a Super Poll survey, Gen. Prayut is the most popular politician among the Thai public in 2021. The poll agency also revealed the three most popular undertakings by the current administration in the year 2021. The Co-pay project was the most popular among the public, followed by the raising of the stipend amount allocated to the state welfare card, and the farm produce price guarantee scheme. The Co-pay scheme was recognized by the public as having contributed to an improvement in the economy in the latter part of 2021.



According to Super Poll, the public viewed that the COVID-19 situation in Thailand was heading toward a better direction. The poll agency said some 99 million doses of Covid vaccines have already been administered and many venues are now certified for health safety, while Thais are expected to increase their domestic trips and spending.







People who registered for Phase 3 of the Co-pay scheme and the “Ying Chai Ying Dai” or Spend More Get More program will be able to make use of the benefits until December 31. (NNT)



























