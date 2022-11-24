PM pleased with NESDC’s Thai economic growth projection of 3.2% in 2022

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with Thailand’s economic performance for the 3rd quarter of 2022, which expanded by 4.5%, a continuous growth from the 1st and 2nd quarter of the same year at 2.3% and 2.5% respectively, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Coupling with surrounding factors, be it, continued recovery of tourism, investment, domestic consumption, and industrial production, Office of National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDC) projects that Thai economy will grow by 3.2% in 2022, comparing to 1.5% in 2021.







The Government commits to implement various policies to maintain momentum of the economic growth for the widespread benefit of the people of all groups, and to address issues of concern. NESDC also suggested expediting disbursement of public sector investment budget to inject cash into the economic system.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister has handed down a policy for the Government to continue addressing household and SMEs debts amidst the hike of global interest rates, through implementation of various measures by concerned agencies, i.e., Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand, and public and private financial institutions.







Even though the Thai economy has been facing global economic challenges, i.e., gasoline price hike, higher cost of living and interest rates that come as a result of geopolitical conflicts, the Government has put utmost effort to implement export policy, seek new and potential markets for business operators, and continue to promote tourism sector to ensure future growth. (TNA)































