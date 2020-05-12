PM orders to dig more artesian wells to tackle drought in Thailand

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the authorities to give aid to those suffering because of the drought, stressing the need to take a more proactive approach.







This year drought had occurred in many areas due to the late arrival of rain. The PM’s orders range from the digging of artesian wells, identifying more water sources, and establishing water provision points.

Nhong Kao village in Yanglad district of Kalasin province is one area where residents are suffering from a limited water supply both for domestic consumption and daily activities. Groundwater Resources Regional Center 4 KhonKaen is addressing the problem and has already dug more wells, while seeking long-term solutions. The PM stressed that the authorities must seek more proactive measures so that citizens suffer less from the ravages of annual drought.(NNT)











