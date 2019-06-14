PM orders officials to check on shipwrecked Rohingya people

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed relevant agencies to investigate the situation of Rohingya people who were found shipwrecked and stranded on a beach in the southern province of Satun province this week, insisting that they are treated in line with human rights standards.

The premier has ordered the Royal Thai Police and related units to find out whether the Rohingya were victims of human trafficking and asked relevant agencies to provide medical care for them.

The PM said the government will cooperate with neighboring Myanmar to help tackle the issue of people tracking and has asked the general public for help by reporting irregularities, such as the wrongdoing of government officials, to the authorities.