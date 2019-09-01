PM orders integration for storm and flood recovery assistance

Bangkok – The government is urgently providing aid and assistance to people affected by storms and floods in many provinces around the country.

Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the interior ministry to work with relevant agencies, including the army, on conducting a full survey in order to assess the damage done by Storm Podul as well as organizing relief support for the victims in accordance with the national disaster prevention and mitigation plan. The initial assistance includes setting up disaster relief shelters, evacuating the people at risk, providing food and drinking water, and supplying local units with essential tools.

The government spokesperson said the prime minister has expressed his concern about the people’s well-being, adding that the central government will be fulfilling requests from local units to ensure the fast and effective operation.

The prime minister also asked the people to have confidence that the government and officials will work to the fullest.