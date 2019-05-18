PM meets with World Bank Research Team

Bangkok – World Bank officials met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday after revealing that Thailand had been ranked 27th from among a list of 190 countries worldwide, and third in the ASEAN community, on the World Bank’s ranking of difficulties and eases in doing business.

The premier confirmed that Thailand has been prepared to cooperate with the World Bank in efforts to upgrade the country in several areas, laying down a partnership framework for national development on a sustainable basis.

The premier confirmed that the Thai private sector has had good understanding about the implementation of government policies while Thailand, as this year’s ASEAN chair, will be able to promote the local business sector in the ASEAN markets.

The World Bank’s visiting research team confirmed that it will readily provide consultations for Thailand’s national and regional development and that the kingdom is moving in the right direction, especially regarding its digital sector.