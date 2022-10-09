PM meets with Italian Ambassador to Thailand

H.E. Mr. Lorenzo Galanti, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his completion of tenure. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister commended the Italian Ambassador’s active role in promoting close relations and cooperation throughout the 4 years of his tenure, as this year marks the 154th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Thailand and Italy. He also congratulated Italy for its successful general election, and conveyed his regards to Ms. Giorgia Meloni who is now set to become the country’s first female Prime Minister. The Prime Minister wished the Italian Ambassador all the best and success in his new mission, and affirmed Thailand’s readiness to continue to strengthen relations and cooperation with Italy and the European Union.







The Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for the meeting. Italy is a Friend of Thailand, and he, on behalf of the Italian Government and Prime Minister, would like to express profound condolences for the tragedy occurred in Nong Bua Lamphu. He also affirmed his country’s commitment to continue reinforcing cooperation with Thailand in all dimensions, especially in security, science and technology, and medical cooperation. Italy also supports Thailand’s hosting of the APEC 2022 for the interest of all on sustainable economic development.

The Prime Minister also congratulated close security cooperation between Thailand and Italy, and thanked Italy for sending delegation to participate in the 2022 Defence & Security Fair, held in Thailand. The Ambassador commended the success of the 2022 Defence & Security Fair, and reiterated the potential to further forge security cooperation through technology transfer, curriculum development and training programs.







On cultural cooperation, the Prime Minister marveled the Ambassador’s initiative to collaborate with concerned Thai agency to produce a short documentary titled “Me and the Magic Door”, which reveals old buildings and architecture in Thailand that were designed by Italian architects and artists, such as the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall, and Villa Norasingh (now the Government House).

With regard to science and technology cooperation, both parties were pleased with tangible cooperation between GISDA and Italian Space Agency, as well as the cooperation between Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Science (TCELS) and the Italian counterpart. The Prime Minister also thanked Italy for supporting the crime training program for the Royal Thai Police, and providing scholarships to Thai students. Both the Prime Minister and the Ambassador came to terms on further reinforcing education and training cooperation, and people-to-people cooperation, which are crucial to the strengthening of relations between the two countries into the future.







On regional cooperation, the Ambassador expressed pleasure on the organization of the ASEAN – EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels at the end of this year, which would also mark the 45th anniversary of ASEAN – EU relations. The Prime Minister also congratulated the success of negotiation on EU-Thailand Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA). (PRD)































