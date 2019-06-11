PM meets with Chinese government representative

Bangkok – A member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, Li Xi, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House in Bangkok on Monday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Prayut praised the bilateral relations between Thailand and China and also lauded China’s success in economic and social development and congratulated the country on its 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic this year.

The Prime Minister affirmed the Thai government’s intention to strengthened bilateral ties and promote joint strategies on all areas. He said the Thai government supports China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the development and connectivity of the Great Bay Area (GBA), which comprises Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. He said these strategies are in line with the government’s Thailand 4.0 initiative and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project, and they will help the ASEAN region advance further. He said Thailand, as the ASEAN chair for 2019, is ready to support China in these areas.

Li Xi said this year is an important year for Thailand following the royal coronation and the general election. Under the leadership of the current prime minister, the ties between the two countries have become stronger. Thailand’s stability has enhanced the country’s development in many areas.

Both sides have agreed to push forward cooperation at all levels, including trade between Thailand and Guangdong, which accounts for 30% of trade value between Thailand and China. The trade value has the potential to reach 140 billion US dollars by 2021.

On tourism, Gen. Prayut said many Chinese tourists have traveled to Thailand and Li Xi said Thailand has many destinations that Chinese people like to visit. Both officials agreed that the two countries will further cooperate in areas of education, science, innovation, and technology.

The two officials then exchanged their ideas on current global challenges, including the trade war between China and the United States. Li Xi said he believed the situation will eventually ease and the door remains open for negotiation. The Prime Minister said he would like China to consider the potential impact on other countries in this region.