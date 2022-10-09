PM meets with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand

H.E. Mr. Arman Issetov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his assumption of the position. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister welcomed Kazakhstan Ambassador on behalf of the Thai Government and as the Thai Prime Minister, and expressed pleasure on the close and cordial relations and cooperation between the two countries. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Thailand and Kazakhstan, and both parties agreed to hold a celebration together, which would be a good opportunity to further strengthen relations and cooperation in all dimensions. The Prime Minister affirmed the Thai Government’s readiness to provide support to the Ambassador’s mission in Thailand, and conveyed his regards to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.







The Ambassador expressed honor to meet with the Prime Minister and be tenured in Thailand. He was also pleased with close relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially an increase of trade and investment activities. With the ongoing global challenges, which has raised concern on the food crisis situation, the Ambassador underscored cooperation potential between Thailand and Kazakhstan to become the global food sources for the interest of the two countries.







Both parties were pleased with strong economic cooperation. Kazakhstan is the country where Thailand has the most trade and investment activities in Central Asia, and mutual trade value has continued to increase since 2021. The Prime Minister and the Ambassador came to terms on leveraging geographic strength of both Thailand and Kazakhstan to enhance economic cooperation between the two regions. The Ambassador also commended Thai economic development potentials through the implementation of various projects, especially the Eastern Economic Corridor in which Kazakhstan is keen to make investment.





On tourism, the Prime Minister was pleased with an increasing number of Kazakhstani tourists as a result of the resumed operation of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Phuket, while the direct flight between Kazakhstan and Bangkok will be resumed in October, which should further increase the number of Kazakhstani tourists to Thailand.

With regard to multilateral cooperation, Thailand stands ready to support Kazakhstan’s active role as current chair of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and to have a constructive role as coordinator in the area of Sustainable Development and joint coordinator in economic dimension. The Ambassador also affirmed Kazakhstan’s support on Thailand’s hosting of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related meetings to be held in November. (PRD)

































