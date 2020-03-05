PM: 5,000 returning to Thailand from South Korea strict COVID-19 screen

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha confirmed illegal Thai workers from Daegu, North Gyeongsang must be put under quarantine for 14 days to prevent the possible spread of the disease.







The government is considering the place for the mass quarantine, the prime minister said after the urgent meeting on Wednesday to prepare measures in response to returning of illegal Thai workers from South Korea.

Returnees from Daegu and North Gyeongsang with high risk of coronavirus infections will be placed under quarantine at the area, designated by the state only. They will not be in self-quarantine at home to prevent the spread of the disease, the prime minister said.

The Covid-19 management center, chaired by the prime minister was set up at Government House to oversee and direct policies to relevant agencies in preparation for a worsening situation.

The Covid-19 was declared as the dangerous communicable disease and the government has put in place enough measures against the spread of the disease. It can be seen from the infection figure in the country, ranked 17th out of 75 countries, he said.







Regarding public concerns over returning of illegal Thai workers from South Korea, he said the returnees have to undergo screening from the origin country. If they have fever, they will not be allowed to travel home. Strict health screening at Thai airports will separate passengers, who have fever and they will be placed under quarantine.

About 5,000 Thai workers, who request to return to Thailand will gradually travel home. They will undergo strict screening, imposed at airports, border checkpoints and ports, he added.











