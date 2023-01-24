Pink Line monorail linking east Bangkok and Nonthaburi construction 95% complete

Bangkok’s Pink Line monorail is expected to be up and running this year, with the project’s construction nearing completion at 95%.

The 53.5-billion-baht public transit project, which has been in development since 2016, will link Khae Rai in Nonthaburi with Min Buri in east Bangkok, with the aim of relieving chronic traffic congestion in northern Bangkok.







The 34.5-kilometer-long monorail line will have 30 stops along the way, starting at Nonthaburi Civic Center Station and linking to the MRT Purple Line, then ending at Min Buri Station, which will connect to the Orange Line currently under construction.

At Min Buri station, passengers will be able to transfer to the Impact Link branch line, which is expected to open in 2025. The branch line will have three stations and will ultimately be connected to the SRT’s Red Line services, the BTS Green Line, and the MRT Grey and Brown lines.







Construction of the branch line is about 10.5% complete, with 13.45% of the civil construction work already done and 4.5% of the train signaling systems installed.

The government hopes that the new rail lines will serve as an inexpensive, convenient and eco-friendly alternative for the city’s commuters, as well as help relieve traffic congestion. (NNT)

































