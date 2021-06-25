Phuket will set up 7 COVID-19 test centers across island to facilitate tourists

- From February 28 to June 24, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 8.65 million doses of vaccine. Of these, 12% of the entire population have received their first dose, while over 3.4 % have been fully vaccinated
- In preparations for the launch of the “Phuket Sandbox” scheme on July 1, almost 64% of Phuket residents have received their first dose of vaccine while almost 50% are fully vaccinated
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)
- The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has answered the suggestion to lockdown Bangkok for seven days, after the number of COVID-19 infected patients has risen, replying that all measures have both positive and negative impacts
- The Phuket Tourist Association will set up 7 COVID-19 test centers across Phuket Island to facilitate tourists while traveling to the province
- About 95% of those who have received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine have developed an immune response which prevents the spread of SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, according to research jointly conducted by the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and the US Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Science (USAMD-AFRIMS) (NNT)