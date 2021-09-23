Phuket will lift entry restrictions for air, sea and land travels on October 1

Phuket’s communicable diseases committee has agreed to lift entry restrictions on October 1st, allowing travelers to enter the resort island via air, sea and land.







Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew said passengers arriving by air will be required to show proof that they have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, or recovered from COVID-19 within six months of their date of arrival. They must also show a negative coronavirus test result, using the RT-PCR or antigen test method, taken no more than seven days before arriving on the island.



He added that those who arrive via the Tha Chatchai checkpoint or seaports will also be required to show a negative test result, using the RT-PCR or antigen tests taken no more than seven days prior to arrival. All incoming travellers must download the “Mor Chana” application for contact tracing.







Meanwhile, Phuket’s Chamber of Commerce honorary chairman Urachai Chaiwat said the Phuket “sandbox” program attracted around 300 tourists each day, well below the target of 1,000 daily foreign arrivals. From July 1st, when the program started, to September 20th, only 34,880 foreign tourists have visited Phuket. (NNT)



























