Phuket will ease travel restrictions and allow visitors to enter by land

Phuket has announced it will ease travel restrictions and allow visitors, who have not received COVID-19 vaccines, to enter the province by land.

Deputy provincial governor Piyapong Chuwong said the provincial communicable diseases committee agreed to allow travelers, who have yet to receive two vaccine doses or who have a COVID-19-free test certificate, to visit Phuket by land. However, they will still have to comply with self-quarantine measures for 14 days or throughout the period of their stay in Phuket, whichever is the shorter.







Meanwhile, travelers who enter the province by air still need to register their arrival via the “www.gophuket.com” website and on the Mor Chana mobile application, to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or a Rapid Antigen test (RT-PCR) within 72 hours prior to arriving in Phuket.







In order to enter Phuket without a vaccine certificate or a COVID-19 test result, travelers will have to be quarantined and disease control officers will issue a so-called “quarantine ticket” and submit it to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to oversee the quarantine. (NNT)























