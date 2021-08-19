Phuket sees over 20,000 int’l arrivals during Sandbox

The island province of Phuket has now seen some 21,000 international passenger arrivals during the quarantine-free Phuket Sandbox campaign, with Singapore-Phuket flights being the most popular means of access.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has released flight statistics for Phuket International Airport from 1st July to 15th August, coinciding with the Phuket Sandbox campaign.







Citing the report from the CAAT, the Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, said that six airlines have operated 292 international flights into Phuket during the 45-day period, with the accumulated number of international arrivals being 21,545 persons.

The six airlines comprise Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, El Al Israel Airlines, and Thai Airways. The CAAT’s report indicates most international passengers to Phuket, amounting to 74% were carried on Singapore Airlines’ flights, with the majority of these travelers – 76% – originating in Singapore.



Most of the international arrivals in Phuket, numbering 21,135 persons, arrived as participants in the Phuket Sandbox campaign, with 12% of these arrivals at 2,481 persons, being Thai nationals. The remaining 410 international arrivals opted to serve quarantine at Alternative Local State Quarantine facilities, with 47 of them being returning Thai nationals.

As for domestic services, the CAAT recorded 18 domestic flights carrying 586 passengers between 5-17 August, most of whom were on flights between Phuket and U-Tapao Airport. (NNT)























