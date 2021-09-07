Phuket sees increase of mild-symptom COVID patient, brainstorms to put it under control

The governor of Phuket province discussed treatment solutions for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with local administrators as their rising number raised concern.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew had the meeting with executives of local administration organizations, sub-district chiefs and village headmen in Phuket as mass testing confirmed 200-250 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past week among groups of at-risk people including construction workers, fishing crewmen, workers at wet markets and prison inmates.







About 85% of the new cases were green-coded asymptomatic patients whose number affected the availability of beds at conventional and field hospitals. The local authorities were working out solutions to save hospital beds for yellow and red-coded patients.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said 900 COVID-19 cases were at an isolated construction camp and the Phuket Sandbox reopening project would proceed. (TNA)







































