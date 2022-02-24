Phuket Sandbox welcomes over 333,000 visitors, generates 43 billion baht of cash flow

Thailand’s Prime Minister has expressed satisfaction with the government’s Phuket Sandbox initiative, after hearing that it already generated about 43 billion baht of cash flow.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied with the program’s ability to attract more visitors to Thailand. The premier said it is a good sign that the Kingdom’s tourism sector is gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Citing information from the program, Thanakorn said since its debut on July 1st of 2021, Thailand has already welcomed nearly 333,800 visitors. It has generated more than 18 billion baht of revenue for the island province of Phuket and 43 billion baht of cash flow for the Thai economy.







Nonetheless, the Prime Minister is asking officials to perform their duties to the best of their ability, while urging all Thais to continue being good hosts to these visitors.

The Thai government has prepared measures to handle any situation in the event of another COVID-19 outbreak, said Thanakorn. (NNT)



































