Phuket reports Nigerian man with monkeypox flees treatment from overstaying

A 27-year-old Nigerian man who is the first monkeypox case of Thailand fled his treatment process and officials were searching for him.

The man arrived in Thailand last October, never exited the country and already overstayed his visa. Officials concerned thus doubted he is the first monkeypox case in the country. The visa violation may be a reason for his escape.







The Department of Disease Control traced about 100 people who were in contact with the Nigerian and they included 17 people who had high-risk contact. However, no one tested positive for the disease.

The case had the A2 (African) strain of monkeypox which is not dangerous.





Doctors said its incubation period was 7-21 days and patients could recover by themselves without treatment.

Officials concerned said that the man already left Phuket. (TNA)
































