Phuket remains popular among European tourists with over 120 hotels ready for isolation

The Phuket Tourism Association (PTA) has stated that 70-80% of international arrivals who test positive for COVID-19 are infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant. It noted, however, that 90% of the infected travelers exhibited only mild symptoms.







According to PTA President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Phuket remains a popular destination among foreign tourists, with more than 4,000 daily applicants submitting forms to enter the resort island through the Thailand Pass system. He added that most of the applicants are from countries such as Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and France.



The PTA president said the high number of applicants reflects confidence among tourists in steps taken by authorities to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also said patients can stay at their hotels if they remain isolated in their rooms, provided the hotels have received Safety and Health Administration Plus (SHA+) certification from the Ministry of Public Health.







In the event that hotels do not have rooms prepared for isolating tourists who test positive for COVID-19, the establishments will coordinate authorities to find suitable facilities such as hospitels and Traveler Community Isolation (TCI) wards.

Over 120 hotels have already registered for the hotel room isolation scheme to accommodate travelers with mild symptoms, with the PTA expecting this figure to double in the near future. (NNT)



























