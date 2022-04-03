Phuket offers assistance to 10,000 Russian andUkrainian tourists; welcomes more visitors

The armed conflict in Ukraine and sanctions imposed against Russia have impacted visitors from the two countries. Thai authorities in Phuket have been offering assistance to the affected tourists as the island continues to welcome visitors from both Ukraine and Russia.

Phuket authorities, including immigration officers and those from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), are lending aid to tourists facing difficulties due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The conflict, along with sanctions imposed against Russia by several countries, have impacted the ability of Russian tourists to withdraw cash or make credit card transactions.



From March 1 to 27, the Thai authorities offered visa extensions, accommodation discounts, and alternative flights to 1,830 Russian and Ukrainian tourists on the island.

The TAT Phuket office has also opened a dedicated call center for affected tourists, while working with the Russian consulate in Phuket and the country’s embassy in Bangkok to offer further assistance.







As of March 27, 8,545 Russians and 1,184 Ukrainians opted to extend their stay in Phuket, with the province continuing to welcome additional visitors from these two nations.(NNT)

































