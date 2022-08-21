Phuket lures more Indian tourists with‘October Diwali’ specials in recent road show

Phuket Road Show to India strengthens Phuket as a top destination for Indian travelers.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has recently taken the ‘Phuket Road Show to India 2022’ to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore to promote Phuket as a top holiday destination for Indian tourists (Aug 2,4 and 5).







TAT expects to attract Indian travelers to Phuket during Diwali, one of the most important holidays in India, which will be observed in October this year.

Phuket is already well-established as a favorite destination for Indians with its beautiful beaches, inviting sea, and multitude of attractions and activities. From 1 January to 31 July 2022, Thailand welcomed over 3 million foreigners. The Indian market provided around 10% of this total, with more than 300,000 arrivals. Out of this number, nearly 90,000 Indian visitors traveled to Phuket. (NNT)









































