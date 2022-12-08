Phuket, Krabi, Hua Hin, Rayong, Pattaya and Koh Samui selected as best wedding destinations by Indian travellers

The world-famous resort island of Phuket has won the ‘Best Wedding Destination’ (International) award in Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2022.

The Readers’ Choice Awards voting of Phuket as Best Wedding Destination reflects the ongoing love Indian travellers have for Thailand as a preferred romance destination. The kingdom was named ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ for two years running at the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2021.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said “This award from Travel + Leisure India highlights Thailand’s position as one of the most popular destinations for Indian weddings and special occasion celebrations.”

The prestigious Best Wedding Destination award was presented to Mr. Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director of the TAT New Delhi Office, at the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2022 event held in New Delhi on 16 November, 2022.







“Phuket is indeed a very popular and loved destination for Indian travellers, who are also celebrating their special occasions in the nearby islands of Khao Lak and Krabi,” Mr. Vachirachai said.

India is a major visitor source market for Thailand and in particular for Phuket, which is already well-established as a favourite destination for Indians with its beautiful beaches, inviting waters, and multitude of attractions and activities.







Direct flights from various cities in India, visa-on-arrival, a wide choice of accommodation, availability of Indian and vegetarian cuisine, favourable weather, and the renowned Thai hospitality are all factors helping to make Phuket so popular among Indian weddings, honeymoons, and other travellers.

Through roadshows and promotional campaigns, TAT is continuing to actively promote Thailand as a preferred destination for Indian weddings and honeymoons by showcasing the delights of not only Phuket, but also other beautiful spots like Krabi, Hua Hin, Rayong, Pattaya, and Koh Samui. (TAT)

































