Phuket issues new measures to contain latest outbreak at construction sites and factories

Phuket’s provincial communicable disease committee has issued new measures to curb the latest outbreak of COVID-19.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew said on Tuesday that the order, which has been linked to construction worker dormitories, factories and other workplaces on the island, will be effective from August 17th until further notice. Under the order, workers must remain at one job site and not move to another.







Employers are to test workers for COVID-19, using antigen test kits, once a week. If fewer than 10% of the workers are found positive they must be moved to a prepared facility for further testing and subsequent treatment. Those who test negative can continue to work, but are still subject to regular COVID-19 testing.



If more than 10% of the workers are found to be infected with the virus, employers are required to find a place to quarantine all workers for 14 days. While in quarantine, employers must provide the workers with food, drinking water and other necessities and ask for medicines and basic medical supplies from a local state hospital. (NNT)























