Phuket gets greenlight for welcoming vaccinated foreigners without quarantine from Sept 1

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has passed Phuket’s principles for accepting vaccinated international tourists, set to be implemented from this September 1.



Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Yuthasak Supasorn reported that the CCSA has given its approval to guidelines for accepting vaccinated foreign visitors, proposed by Phuket and the TAT, opening up the possibility for tourists, who have been vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19, to enter Phuket directly by air and to travel within the province without quarantine. The measures are to take effect from September 1, 2021.







The CCSA has tasked the TAT with discussing the details of the plan with the governor of Phuket as well as related agencies. (NNT)















