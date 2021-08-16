Phuket extends restrictions on entry to the island and ban on entertainment venues

Phuket authorities have extended COVID-19 restrictions to August 31st due to the rising numbers of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Phuket governor Narong Woonsiew said he agrees with the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee on the need to extend the restrictions. The measures include entry controls, with no one being allowed to enter Phuket by land (the Tha Chatchai checkpoint), sea (every seaport) or air, except children under 6 under parental supervision.







Other exemptions include those involved in emergency medical work, fuel delivery, agricultural goods, animal foods and livestock delivery, construction supplies, machinery and maintenance delivery. Others are Phuket residents, visitors related to the “sandbox” scheme and people who have been vaccinated with two shots of Sinovac or at least one shot of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days prior to arrival and those who have recovered from COVID-19 for at least 90 days.



Mr. Narong said Phuket has also announced a list of places which will close and activities which will be banned. The closure list includes pubs, bars, karaoke joints, entertainment venues, fighting fish fields, boxing arenas, gambling areas, pool rooms, internet cafes, boxing and martial arts schools and swimming pools. (NNT)























