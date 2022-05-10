Phuket doctors say boy receiving Covid vaccine shots lost sight from bacterial infection

A team of Phuket province physicians has determined that a 12-year-old boy who went blind after receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine lost his sight due to a bacterial infection.

The family of Nonthapat Sae Ong claimed that their child became blind after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in November of last year.







Nonthapat was initially admitted to Thalang Hospital on December 6 before being transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment of an eye infection on the same day.

Doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital determined that Nonthapat had acute sinusitis caused by an infection of the staphylococcus aureus bacteria, which then spread to his optic nerve and sphenoid sinus, resulting in his blindness. On January 10, he was discharged from hospital.



Governor of Phuket Narong Woonciew said the Thalang district chief had been tasked with coordinating with state agencies to arrange visits to the boy’s home and provide financial assistance to help him continue his education.

Narong added that the provincial office for social development and human security has arranged for additional medical care for Nonthapat at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok.

Nonthapat was also registered as a disabled person on February 11 and is now eligible for a 1,000 baht monthly allowance. (NNT)

































