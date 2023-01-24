Phuket camp adds more elephants to welcome returning Chinese tourists

An elephant camp in Thailand has bought six new jumbos to welcome tourists and returning Chinese visitors, offering activities from elephant rides to elephant showers.

Pang Chang Kamala Elephant Camp on the resort island of Phuket is also adding programs such as elephant care due to a rise in bookings after the Lunar New Year.

The camp told Reuters that it is prepared to welcome the growing number of guests. Now with 25 elephants, it can receive 300 tourists per day – up from 200 people previously.







It also said it was confident that more tourists will come, adding that it has already gotten 60-to-70% of bookings after the Lunar New Year from the same agent it worked with before the pandemic.

Thailand’s key tourist sector is quickly rebounding following the easing of restrictions last year. The government is expecting 25 million foreign visitors in 2023, including five million from China as it reopens. (NNT)

































