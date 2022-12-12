Phuket Airport welcomes arriving passengers from New Delhi, London, and Seoul on celebration day

The ‘Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations’ event at Phuket Airport is scheduled to welcome arriving passengers on three designated flights, with two already landed being TUI Airways Flight BY086 from London, UK, and IndiGo Flight 6E1763 from New Delhi, India.

Present at the welcome ceremony for the first two flights were Mr. Narong Woonciew, Governor of Phuket Province, and Mrs. Numfhon Boonyawat, Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), as well as officials and figures from public and private sector partners.







The third designated flight for the welcome ceremony is Delta Air Lines Flight DL7929 (KE 663) from Seoul, South Korea, and is estimated to land at 21.10 Hrs.

The Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations, organised by TAT in cooperation with public and private sector partners, were held at seven key international and regional airports in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Samui, as well as two border checkpoints in Songkhla (Sadao) and Nong Khai.







Events at all nine locations showcased Thailand’s soft-power foundations – including Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival – which are being used to promote Thailand in source markets around the world. This included cultural shows and souvenirs unique to each location presented to arriving passengers on the designated flights or land border crossings.







Thailand’s total visitor arrivals for 2022 will exceed 10 million with over 500 billion Baht in international tourism revenue generated. The target for 2023 is 20 million arrivals, and international tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion Baht – representing a return to 80% of the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019 – out of a total 2.38 trillion Baht in overall tourism revenue. (TAT)































