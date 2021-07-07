Phuket airport welcomes 32 international flights since reopening

The first 5 days of the Phuket Sandbox programme saw 32 inbound flights land in Phuket from points in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, bringing 1,896 foreign arrivals to the island.

These were operated by Thai Airways International (THAI) from Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Paris, London and Zurich, Singapore Airlines from Singapore, Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi, Emirates from Dubai, Qatar Airways from Doha, EL AL Israel Airlines from Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion, and two private airlines from San Jose and Dubai.







Among the passengers arriving in Phuket on these flights between 1-5 July, there were no COVID-19 infections found. The three cases that were reported on 5 July, were all local.

Phuket’s commitment to safely reopen to fully vaccinated visitors include the vaccination programme for 70% of the island’s population. As of 5 July, 84% of the people had received their first vaccine dose, while 67% had received both doses.



The total number of flights to Phuket during July 2021, is expected to be around 426, averaging 13 flights a day. For the month, there are 11,894 passengers with Phuket bookings on six airlines divided into 8,281 inbound passengers and 3,613 outbound passengers.

TAT expects 100,000 foreign tourists to visit Phuket in the Third Quarter 2021 (July-September) generating 8.9 billion Baht in revenue for the local economy.

Accommodation-wise, advance bookings for SHA Plus hotels in Phuket for July-September amount to 116,842 room nights. Of this total, 106,883 nights are for July (91%), 8,147 are for August (7%), 857 are for September (0.7%), and 955 are for October 2021-February 2022 (0.8%).

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The successful and safe reopening of Phuket to tourism for all visitors, local and foreign, is of paramount importance. It signals the beginning of the crucial revitalization of Phuket and, subsequently, other destinations around Thailand – something to which TAT is wholly committed and determined to see achieved.”







With Phuket having reopened thanks to the launch of the Phuket Sandbox programme, the next destination to similarly reopen with no quarantine requirements will be Surat Thani province from 15 July, 2021, under the ‘Samui+’ programme, covering Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao.



This will be followed on 1 September, 2021, by Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai and Railay Beach), Phang Nga (Khao Lak and Ko Yao), Chiang Mai (Mueang District and Mae Rim, Mae Taeng and Doi Tao Districts), Chon Buri (Pattaya, Bang Lamung and Sattahip), and Buri Ram (Mueang District and Chang Arena).

The planned date for the reopening of Bangkok, Phetchaburi (Cha-am) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin) is 1 October, 2021. The rest of Thailand is due to reopen throughout the month of October.



















