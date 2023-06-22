Phuket aims to become international medical hub after Expo 2028 bid loss

Phuket province has set its sights on becoming an international medical hub following its unsuccessful bid to host the Specialised Expo 2028

Thailand had launched a bid for Phuket to host the expo, emphasizing the island’s suitability around the theme of “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity.” Although Phuket performed well in the initial round of voting, garnering 16 votes compared to Argentina’s 8, its hopes were dashed in the second round with only 15 votes, trailing behind the United States, Spain, and Serbia.







Despite the setback, Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri expressed gratitude on behalf of caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha for the efforts made to promote Phuket during the bidding process. He affirmed that Phuket remains committed to its long-term development plans, focusing on sustainability and the enhancement of infrastructure and economic stability.







Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan outlined the province’s continued dedication to projects associated with the expo, particularly the transformation of the planned venue in the Mai Khao Subdistrict into an international health center. This initiative aims to cater to the healthcare needs of both Thai residents and foreign visitors.

Meanwhile, Rewat Areerob, president of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, revealed that discussions would be held with 18 local partners to explore projects aimed at stimulating the economy and boosting tourism in the region. (NNT)















