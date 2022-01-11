People line up to get booster jabs at Bang SueGrand Station in Bangkok

People who registered early to get their Covid vaccine booster shot at the Central Vaccination Center inside Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok are now visiting the center on their appointment dates, while center staff and volunteers work to prevent crowding and facilitate convenience for the visitors.







Staff members of each mobile network provider were facilitating convenience to people arriving for their booster dose appointment at the Central Vaccination Center. People receiving shots were given a detailed explanation of the steps, from filling out the consent form to the injection process and post-injection waiting period.



Vaccine recipients said the registration was not difficult but said appointment slots allocated via the mobile network providers filled up quickly. They said service was decent and similar to their previous experience at the Central Vaccination Center when they received their second dose. The recipients said they were concerned to a degree over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but did not think they would develop severe symptoms if they contract the virus after having received the booster shot.







Those who would like to receive their booster shot at Bangsue Grand Station may register at the website of their mobile network provider – AIS, Dtac, NT, and True. 15,000 appointment slots are available for each calendar day through April 8. The registrant must have received their second Covid vaccine shot at least 3 months prior. No walk-in service is being provided.







Pheu Thai Party spokesperson TheeraratSamrejvanich has called on the government to quickly procure Covid vaccine doses for children under 12, and to increase healthcare facilities that would accommodate Covid patients who are unable to get a place of treatment.

The government plans to vaccinate children ages 5-11 starting in February, using the Pfizer vaccine. (NNT)



























