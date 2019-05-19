People invited to observe Jupiter, Saturn, Moon conjunction

Bangkok – The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) is inviting people nationwide to observe the conjunctions of the Moon with Jupiter and Saturn from May 20-23, 2019.

The conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter will take place on May 20 and will be visible from 20.30 until dawn. On May 22-23, 2019, Saturn will appear in the sky alongside the Moon from 10 p.m. until dawn. Both phenomena can be seen with naked eyes all over the country.

After this, the Earth will move closer to the two planets. Jupiter will be in the closest position to Earth this year on June 10. Saturn will be in the closest position to Earth on July 9, resulting in the two planets appearing larger and they will be noticeable longer throughout the night.