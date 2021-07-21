People in Thailand requested to delay unnecessary inter-provincial trips from July 21 to Aug 2

State-owned Transport Co completely halted its inter-provincial bus services from July 21 to Aug 2 to support COVID-19 control.

Its managing director, Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, said the service suspension complied with the government’s decision to intensify disease control measures in a bid to contain the virus. The service stoppage supported the government’s request for general people to postpone unnecessary inter-provincial trips.







The passengers who had bought tickets can seek refunds or postpone their trips until the end of this year. Those who used government welfare cards to buy tickets can only delay their trips.

Mr Sanyalak advised the people who would have to travel during the period to take private buses and passenger vans instead. He also said that the parcel delivery services of Transport Co continued as usual. (TNA)



















